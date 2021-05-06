ITEM 6: ROUTES OF ENTRY AND COSTS

The Promoter will broadcast the Competition between 06.00 on Monday 10th May 2021 and 16.00 on Friday 4th June 2021. There are two ways of entering the Competition. The first route is by texting the keyword SPORT to 84915. Entries received before the Launch Time or after the Closing Time will not be counted but may still be charged. Texts will cost £1.50 from the UK plus the entrant’s standard network message charge. Entrants will receive a bounce back message to confirm entry. If an entrant texts a second time from the same mobile number (at a further cost of £1.50 plus their standard network message charge) they will automatically be entered into the draw a 3rd time free of charge. Participants may enter the Competition more than once, but will be restricted by a maximum cost to the entrant of £12 plus their standard network message charges. Once this maximum has been reached the entrant will not be able to enter the Competition again. If the message does not start with the valid Keyword, or is not sent to the valid number, it will not be entered. Entrants will receive an automated SMS response to their SMS message confirming their entry. The second route is via the station Website. Entries received before the Launch Time or after the Closing Time will not be counted. On-line entry is free. Participants may enter the Competition more than once on-line but will be restricted by a maximum of 1 entry per email address. Once this maximum has been reached the entrant will not be able to enter the Competition from the same email address again. The Promoter is part of the Nation Broadcasting group of radio stations. The competition will be promoted across some of the group’s radio stations – these are Nation Radio Wales, Nation Radio Ceredigion, Nation Radio Scotland, Sun FM, Dragon Radio, Swansea Bay Radio, Bridge FM Radio, Radio Pembrokeshire and Radio Carmarthenshire, Nation Radio UK. There is only one prize across this group of radio stations for this competition.